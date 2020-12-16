AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab rejects PDM’s narrative: Spokesperson

  • She criticized that the masses rejected the leadership of the 11 opposition parties and gave their verdict in support of the PTI-led government.
APP 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema Wednesday said people of Punjab have altogether rejected the corruption and fake narrative of immature leadership of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto.

Talking to PTV news while commenting on the PDM’s rally in Punjab, she said that people of Lahore boycotted the opposition’s gathering and proved that they were not supportive of their narrative.

She said that people were politically mature and they could not be deceived by the corrupt opposition leaders, adding, Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) would not muster enough courage to tender their resignations.

Musarrat said there were corruption cases against all eleven parties which are part of PDM and the sole purpose of their alliance was to save their fraudulent conduct.

PDM’s slogan was to give sanctity to vote but they were willing to let the voter die of COVID-19, she criticized, adding, these corrupt parties spent so much money, time and effort which only putting people’s lives in dangerous during COVID-19 spike.

Replying to a query, she said her government was ready to hold dialogue with the opposition parties on every important national issue but will not make any compromise on the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

She said tall claims of opposition were badly exposed as only a small number of people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that leadership is not supposed to transfer through inheritance.

Punjab Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz Musarrat Jamshed

Punjab rejects PDM’s narrative: Spokesperson

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters