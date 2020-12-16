AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares hit 10-month peak on upbeat business activity, vaccine hopes

  • London's FTSE 100 weathered a higher pound to rise 1.1pc and break a three session losing run.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

European shares hit their highest since February on Wednesday, on upbeat business activity data in the region, rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year.

Extending a rally to a third straight session, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8pc, joining a global rally after U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress in talks on another round of fiscal stimulus.

Flash PMIs for December showed French business activity unexpectedly returned almost to growth, while in Germany the index rose to 52.5, topping a Reuters forecast for a decline to 50.4. This comes ahead of a stricter lockdown set into effect on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hopes of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine being available for inoculation before the end of the year gained ground after the European Union advanced the date to Dec. 21 to convene an expert panel to consider its rollout.

"Any positive vaccine update that suggests that it's being rolled out sooner is more effective," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex.

After a report that the EU and Britain are close to a trade deal, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said he was more optimistic than a week ago about a deal and is hoping for some clarity by the weekend.

The travel and leisure sector jumped 1pc to hit its highest in almost two weeks.

London's FTSE 100 weathered a higher pound to rise 1.1pc and break a three session losing run.

Gains in Europe were led by auto stocks for a second straight day, with German tire maker Continental surging 3.5pc after its forecast for annual earnings before interest and taxes topped market expectations.

The German DAX stock index shot up 1.4pc and was set for its best session in three months.

Investors will also be watching for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with market looking for details on how the vaccine roll-out in the United States has changed the economic outlook. The decision is due after European markets hours, at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

Among individual stocks, Biotech firm Galapagos NV skid to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after its partner for experimental rheumatoid arthritis treatment, Gilead Sciences, decided not to pursue the U.S. approval for the drug.

Topping the index was a 23.3pc jump in Altice Europe after Next Private increased its buyout offer price for the telecoms group by 30pc.

lockdown European shares BioNTech Pfizer Micheal Martin Prime Minister

European shares hit 10-month peak on upbeat business activity, vaccine hopes

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters