Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

(Karachi) At least 41 percent healthcare workers in Pakistan faced some form of verbal and physical violence while battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Arab News quoted a new study by the APPNA Institute of Public Health (APIH) at Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

As part of the research project, 360 healthcare workers from different hospitals, testing centers, and COVID isolation wards and camps in Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi were interviewed. The study included doctors, nurses, physicians’ assistants, lab technicians, and emergency workers such as ambulance drivers and response teams.

The study was conducted in May and June of 2020 when the first wave of the coronavirus in the country was at its peak. The findings transpired that 41.9 percent participants experienced violence while discharging their duties and dealing with COVID-19.

Of them, six percent individuals reported physical assault, the study mentioned. The healthcare workers witnessed acts of violence that include verbal and physical assault, as well as stigma and ostracization from patients and their families.

Besides, a third of those interviewed said they were falsely accused of causing injury or death to patients.

Lack of trust

“There is an erosion of trust between patients and healthcare workers in Pakistan,” Dr. Mirwais Khan, who heads the Health Care in Danger (HCiD) initiative of the ICRC said. “We needed to see if COVID-19 was making it worse.”

A healthcare worker at COVID-19 isolation ward in Peshawar Dr. Irfan Khansaid he had to deal with multiple acts of verbal aggression “On three separate occasions, a patients’ attendants began screaming obscenities at us,” he said.

“It was a verbal fight but hospital security had to intervene,” Irfan stated.

Medical Registrar at a hospital in Karachi Dr Roomana said it is “demoralizing” to face a “barrage of insults” while on duty.

Study recommendations

The study findings recommended that there is need to change attitudes about health workers and tackling misinformation on social media. It stated that creating stronger support for healthcare staff at work when dealing with psychological stress is also necessary.

In addition, the study suggested that healthcare workers should be imparted training on better communication with patients and their attendants, and ways to de-escalate violence .