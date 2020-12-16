World
Costa Rica authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
- The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have also approved or authorized emergency use of the shot.
16 Dec 2020
SAN JOSE: Costa Rican authorities on Tuesday authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.
