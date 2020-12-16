Amazon's Zoox unveils 'Robotaxi' for future ride-hailing service

(Karachi) A self-driving car company that Amazon bought in June, Zoox, has introduced its robotaxi after six years of research and developing prototypes. The vehicle is similar to other first-generation autonomous vehicles developed by auto companies and Silicon Valley startups, Bloomberg has reported.

Stand out features

The robotaxi is equipped with some outstanding features, including its polish that distinguishes it from other autonomous ride-hailing vehicles of its type.

The autonomous vehicle is built like “carriage-style” and is an all-electric four-wheeler with a seating capacity of four people. It is similar in appearance to fully self-driving vehicles created by other companies in the space. At just 3.63 meters long, it falls somewhere in between the big, boxy Origin robotaxi from Cruise (which is owned by General Motors) and the delivery-focused robot made by Nuro.

One of the vehicle's remarkable function is that it has the ability to drive both forward and backward, and side to side, or “bi-directionally.”

Max speed of 75mph

Loaded with a range of functions, Zoox claims its vehicle will be able to handle precise maneuvers like “tight curbside pickups” and “tricky U-turns.” The firm also claims that robotaxi is the first of its kind to be able to travel at up to 75 mph.

Two battery packs, one under each row of seats, generate enough energy for 16 hours of run time before recharging, the company said. To commercialize the technology, Zoox plans to launch an app-based ride-hailing service in cities like San Francisco and Las Vegas.

Revolutionizing transportation

Zoox Chief Executive Officer Aicha Evans said that the whole idea to develop the vehicle is about re-imagining transportation. “Not only do we have the capital required, we have the long-term vision,” he added.

He said that the company also plans to launch ride-hailing services in other countries. Evans stated that the new ride would be affordable and competitive with services operated by Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc.