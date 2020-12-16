AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal terms opposition's resignations 'atom bomb'

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that all the parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement are united against this incapable, fake, and illegitimate government of Imran Khan. Also while terming resignations as an 'atom bomb' in the hands of the Opposition, Bilawal said the strategy to use them would be devised by the 11-party alliance under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He was talking to media after visiting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in prison on Tuesday afternoon in Lahore. The Chairman PPP said that it is our tradition and custom that we sympathize with the bereaved family at the time of grief and sorrow and express solidarity with them. He said that he has called on Shahbaz Sharif to condole with him on the death of his mother.

He said that this selected Prime Minister and his government lacks the courage to listen to the truth. This is probably the only government in the world where leaders of the opposition namely Shahbaz Sharif and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah are languishing in prison without conviction. President Zardari was kept in prison for 12 years without any conviction which is against democracy and human rights, he added. Bilawal said that this is the reason democracy has not progressed in the country.

He said the government is unable to control price-hike and Pakistan is continuously suffering economically. In a democracy, he said, both the government and the opposition put forward their viewpoints, and the ways to stabilize economy. "This selected government has refused the democratic way to solve the problems. We had asked Imran Khan to become prime minister of Pakistan but he refused to take our advice and chose to become prime minister of the PTI. We want to restore the real democracy in Pakistan as Imran Khan has put his opponents into prison."

Responding to a question, the Chairman PPP said that all the parties of PDM are on one page with a similar target of sending this puppet government home. The resignations have to be submitted to the party leadership by 31 December and these resignations would work like an atom bomb which we will use from the platform of PDM. He said that there are puppets in this government from the speaker of the assembly to the chief minister of Punjab. We cannot have a dialogue with the puppets. When the leader of the opposition is not allowed to talk on the floor of assembly then what national dialogue the government is talking about, he asked. Bilawal said that the message for Imran Khan is loud and clear that he should resign. We will go to every nook and corner of Punjab and the country to mobilize people against this selected government.

Today the Pakistani economy is worse than Afghanistan and in this situation; Imran Khan will have to resign who is harming the integrity of institutions. This selected prime minister makes hue and cry about corruption but the entire corrupt are in his cabinet. The thieves of sugar, flour, K-electric, Malam Jabba, BRT, etc are with him. Imran Khan is protecting them all. Funds from Israel and India are involved in the foreign funding case against Imran Khan, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Bilawal terms opposition's resignations 'atom bomb'

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.