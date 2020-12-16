Bilawal terms opposition's resignations 'atom bomb'

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that all the parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement are united against this incapable, fake, and illegitimate government of Imran Khan. Also while terming resignations as an 'atom bomb' in the hands of the Opposition, Bilawal said the strategy to use them would be devised by the 11-party alliance under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He was talking to media after visiting Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in prison on Tuesday afternoon in Lahore. The Chairman PPP said that it is our tradition and custom that we sympathize with the bereaved family at the time of grief and sorrow and express solidarity with them. He said that he has called on Shahbaz Sharif to condole with him on the death of his mother.

He said that this selected Prime Minister and his government lacks the courage to listen to the truth. This is probably the only government in the world where leaders of the opposition namely Shahbaz Sharif and Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah are languishing in prison without conviction. President Zardari was kept in prison for 12 years without any conviction which is against democracy and human rights, he added. Bilawal said that this is the reason democracy has not progressed in the country.

He said the government is unable to control price-hike and Pakistan is continuously suffering economically. In a democracy, he said, both the government and the opposition put forward their viewpoints, and the ways to stabilize economy. "This selected government has refused the democratic way to solve the problems. We had asked Imran Khan to become prime minister of Pakistan but he refused to take our advice and chose to become prime minister of the PTI. We want to restore the real democracy in Pakistan as Imran Khan has put his opponents into prison."

Responding to a question, the Chairman PPP said that all the parties of PDM are on one page with a similar target of sending this puppet government home. The resignations have to be submitted to the party leadership by 31 December and these resignations would work like an atom bomb which we will use from the platform of PDM. He said that there are puppets in this government from the speaker of the assembly to the chief minister of Punjab. We cannot have a dialogue with the puppets. When the leader of the opposition is not allowed to talk on the floor of assembly then what national dialogue the government is talking about, he asked. Bilawal said that the message for Imran Khan is loud and clear that he should resign. We will go to every nook and corner of Punjab and the country to mobilize people against this selected government.

Today the Pakistani economy is worse than Afghanistan and in this situation; Imran Khan will have to resign who is harming the integrity of institutions. This selected prime minister makes hue and cry about corruption but the entire corrupt are in his cabinet. The thieves of sugar, flour, K-electric, Malam Jabba, BRT, etc are with him. Imran Khan is protecting them all. Funds from Israel and India are involved in the foreign funding case against Imran Khan, he added.

