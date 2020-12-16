AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam, others booked for holding Lahore rally

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The city police on Tuesday registered another First Information Report (FIR) against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and many other senior party leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for holding the PDM's power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday in violation of Section-144 and coronavirus SOPs.

The action came a day after Larri Adda police lodged two FIRs against some PML-N workers and service providers for vandalizing the Greater Iqbal Park, manhandling the official security staff and violating the coronavirus health guidelines.

As per the latest FIR, the Larri Adda police, on the complaint of Security In-charge of the Greater Iqbal Park Muhammad Zameer, have booked a number of top leaders and workers of the PML-N for holding the opposition's public meeting at the Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday.

The FIR nominates nearly 40 PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Talal Chaudhry, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azma Bokhari, Javed Hashmi and around 100-124 unidentified stick-wielding persons several of whom were dressed in Khaki Shalwar Kameez.

The FIR was registered under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 506 (criminal intimidation), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 290 (public nuisance), 291(continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, and Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance, 2020.

While highlighting that the PDM went ahead with the rally even though the Lahore deputy commissioner had refused permission for it in the light of security threats and rising COVID-19 cases, the complainant accused the PML-N leadership and workers of holding the rally illegally and breaking the gates and security barriers of the Greater Iqbal Park, causing "severe damage" to the state property, violating coronavirus SOPs, unnecessarily using loudspeakers and megaphones and causing "loss to the honour of national heritage".

It may be mentioned that the PDM leaders during their speeches had lashed out at the government and the establishment for its alleged role in political engineering through intelligence agencies and ruled out possibilities of talks with them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Maryam, others booked for holding Lahore rally

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.