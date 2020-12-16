Maryam, others booked for holding Lahore rally

LAHORE: The city police on Tuesday registered another First Information Report (FIR) against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and many other senior party leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for holding the PDM's power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday in violation of Section-144 and coronavirus SOPs.

The action came a day after Larri Adda police lodged two FIRs against some PML-N workers and service providers for vandalizing the Greater Iqbal Park, manhandling the official security staff and violating the coronavirus health guidelines.

As per the latest FIR, the Larri Adda police, on the complaint of Security In-charge of the Greater Iqbal Park Muhammad Zameer, have booked a number of top leaders and workers of the PML-N for holding the opposition's public meeting at the Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday.

The FIR nominates nearly 40 PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Talal Chaudhry, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azma Bokhari, Javed Hashmi and around 100-124 unidentified stick-wielding persons several of whom were dressed in Khaki Shalwar Kameez.

The FIR was registered under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 506 (criminal intimidation), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 290 (public nuisance), 291(continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act, 2015, Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, and Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance, 2020.

While highlighting that the PDM went ahead with the rally even though the Lahore deputy commissioner had refused permission for it in the light of security threats and rising COVID-19 cases, the complainant accused the PML-N leadership and workers of holding the rally illegally and breaking the gates and security barriers of the Greater Iqbal Park, causing "severe damage" to the state property, violating coronavirus SOPs, unnecessarily using loudspeakers and megaphones and causing "loss to the honour of national heritage".

It may be mentioned that the PDM leaders during their speeches had lashed out at the government and the establishment for its alleged role in political engineering through intelligence agencies and ruled out possibilities of talks with them.

