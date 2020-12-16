China's blue-chip index moves higher

SHANGHAI: China's blue-chip index ended higher on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat factory data and a liquidity injection by the country's central bank. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 4,945.10, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,367.23.

Leading the gains, the CSI300 healthcare index rose 2.6%. China's factory output grew at its fastest pace in 20 months in November, as revived consumer spending and a gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions in major trading partners lifted demand for the country's manufactured goods.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Monday published proposals for simplifying the delisting process for public companies as China pushes forward with capital market reforms aimed at boosting investment. The more stringent delisting rules would help improve the quality of listed companies and thus bode well for the whole market, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.