No coral bleaching found on Astola Island

KARACHI: A batch of scuba divers has confirmed that no coral bleaching was found on the Astola Island, a marine protected area, the WWF-Pakistan said on Tuesday. A PADI certified team, in a bid to assess the environmental conditions of the Astola Island, undertook a four-day expedition to the area from December 3 to 6. The team also found an amazing wildlife presence around the island.

"The divers found amazing wildlife and revealed that a very healthy and productive marine ecosystem exists around the island," the WWF-Pakistan said and appreciated the scuba divers for their efforts. It was earlier feared that coral of Astola Island may also be at risk following a report of coral bleaching near Churna Island recently.

The team also dived into a wreck about four kilometers off the Astola Island, witnessing a rich marine life there. Commenting on the report, Muhammad Moazzam Khan, an adviser at the WWF-Pakistan, said that the Astola Island is the first marine protected area of the country. He said that it was known to be rich in marine biodiversity and had a healthy ecosystem.

The island is also an important nesting area for the green turtle and is considered an important fishing ground for the fishermen of Pasni and other coastal areas of Balochistan. Khan further added that the report of no coral bleaching near the Island was a sigh of relief as the widespread phenomenon may seriously affect coral and associated marine life.

"In contrast to the Churna Island, the existence of healthy coral habitats near the Astola Island is due to negligible industrial activities in the vicinity of the Astola Island," he added.

Astola is home to an endemic saw scale viper, carpet viper and cliff racer. The island is known for a well-diversified bird fauna consisting of 19 terrestrial and 87 aquatic birds. This island harbours rich marine animals including 23 species of hard coral and a number of soft coral.

The island is also rich in commercially important fish and shellfish species, a source of livelihood for coastal communities of the area. The Arabian humpback whale, which is considered to be one of the rarest marine mammals, is also occasionally reported from the surrounding area.

Coral habitats harbour the highest biodiversity of any ecosystem globally and directly support over 500 million people worldwide, mostly in poor countries. Coral are among the most threatened ecosystems on Earth, largely due to unprecedented global warming and climate change, combined with growing local pressures.

