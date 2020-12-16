AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
CHCC 139.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.3%)
DCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.01%)
DGKC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.4%)
EFERT 62.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
HASCOL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.75%)
HBL 133.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
JSCL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.86%)
KAPCO 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (9.69%)
MLCF 42.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.63%)
OGDC 105.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PAEL 37.41 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.07%)
PIBTL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.46%)
PIOC 96.83 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.29%)
POWER 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
PPL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.25%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.15%)
SNGP 46.04 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.32%)
STPL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (8.14%)
TRG 76.66 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.71%)
UNITY 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
BR100 4,544 Decreased By ▼ -14.31 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,734 Decreased By ▼ -267.59 (-1.16%)
KSE100 43,251 Decreased By ▼ -15.38 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By ▼ -47.97 (-0.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APS tragedy: December 16 reminds us of tragic and barbarous acts: NA Speaker

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that December 16 reminds us the tragic and barbarous acts of extremists and terrorists who killed innocent children and teachers at the Army Public School, Peshawar for their nefarious designs.

He said that such barbarity and cruelty is unprecedented as no religion allows killing humanity. He said that scarifies of the innocent children of the APS Peshawar would not go waste and the scourge of terrorism and extremism would be rooted out from the society.

He expressed these views on commemoration of the tragic incident of 16th December 2014, when more than 100 children and teachers were martyred. The Speaker said that the Pakistani nation and leadership took a clear and categorical decision for an indiscriminate action against terrorists after the APS incident.

He said that Pakistanis were a nation who were matchless in bravery and resoluteness and would emerge as victorious and prosperous at the end of the day. He remarked that Pakistani nation would always stand with the bereaved families, and would continue to share their inexpressible grieve.

He remarked that with the support of the nation, the armed forces had achieved peace and harmony in the country through Zarb-e-Azb operation. He mentioned that the way our armed forces tackled the scourge of terrorism and extremism had been acclaimed worldwide.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed his deep grief on the sad incident. He said that the people of Pakistan were resilient and had withstood the hardest times. He expressed his optimism that with the concerted efforts of the government and the armed forces, the scourge of terrorism would be exterminated forever.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

APS tragedy: December 16 reminds us of tragic and barbarous acts: NA Speaker

Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report

PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi

President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments

40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey

Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent

COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’

Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP

Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.