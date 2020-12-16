APS tragedy: December 16 reminds us of tragic and barbarous acts: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that December 16 reminds us the tragic and barbarous acts of extremists and terrorists who killed innocent children and teachers at the Army Public School, Peshawar for their nefarious designs.

He said that such barbarity and cruelty is unprecedented as no religion allows killing humanity. He said that scarifies of the innocent children of the APS Peshawar would not go waste and the scourge of terrorism and extremism would be rooted out from the society.

He expressed these views on commemoration of the tragic incident of 16th December 2014, when more than 100 children and teachers were martyred. The Speaker said that the Pakistani nation and leadership took a clear and categorical decision for an indiscriminate action against terrorists after the APS incident.

He said that Pakistanis were a nation who were matchless in bravery and resoluteness and would emerge as victorious and prosperous at the end of the day. He remarked that Pakistani nation would always stand with the bereaved families, and would continue to share their inexpressible grieve.

He remarked that with the support of the nation, the armed forces had achieved peace and harmony in the country through Zarb-e-Azb operation. He mentioned that the way our armed forces tackled the scourge of terrorism and extremism had been acclaimed worldwide.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also expressed his deep grief on the sad incident. He said that the people of Pakistan were resilient and had withstood the hardest times. He expressed his optimism that with the concerted efforts of the government and the armed forces, the scourge of terrorism would be exterminated forever.

