'Electric vehicles policy to be launched soon after cabinet's approval'

Nuzhat Nazar 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said that the Electric Vehicles Policy would soon be launched once the federal cabinet approves it. Addressing at a press conference here, he said the policy reflected the idea of a clean, green and pollution free environment.

He said that the government was taking steps to enhance reliance on renewable energy as the country was facing a looming threat of climate change. He said the prime minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhance share of renewable energy to 60 percent by 2030.

He said the government also planned to convert 30 percent vehicles on electricity by 2030 under its Electric Vehicles Policy. The SAPM maintained that the masses were well aware of the facts related to the country's progress.

Speaking about the PDM's public gatherings, he said the opposition had failed to get public response, adding the people have rejected their "negative agenda."

He challenged Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to come and visit the areas where billion tree tsunami project was a success, that too on the government's expenditure.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to ensure a safe future for the coming generations and make country free from climatic challenges. The SAPM praised the PM for successfully putting green and clean Pakistan initiative at the global climate summit.

He said due to special attention of the climate ministry on national parks, its number had been increased to 40 from 30 at the national level.

He said in order to ensure transparency, the ministry would submit all the details about billion tree tsunami to the apex court, adding, "we are compiling all the data to submit it."

The special assistant said the PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz, and the PPP leader, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, raised questions about the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project, but he was ready to show them on ground implementation of the project in various parts of the country.

Malik Amin Aslam said people support Prime Minister Imran Khan who was devising policies keeping in view the aspirations of the people, and the needs of the future generations. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was selected among top speakers in the recently held Global Climate Action Summit because of his vision on climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

