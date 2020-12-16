KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Right Credit on ============================================================================================== Sunrays Textile Mills Limited 30.06.2021 200% Interim Cash Dividend 14.12.2020 Indus Dyeing and Manufacturing Co.Ltd 30.06.2021 100% Interim Cash Dividend 14.12.2020 Fauji FertilizerCompany Limited 31.12.2020 25.5% Interim Cash Dividend 15.12.2020 ==============================================================================================

