KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 16.12.2020 05:00 pm AGP Limited 16.12.2020 03:00 pm Engro Corporation Ltd 16.12.2020 02:30 pm Allied Bank Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am Asia Insurance 16.12.2020 02:00 pm The Searle Co. 16.12.2020 12:00 Noon AGP Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 16.12.2020 11:00 am Engro Corporation Ltd 17.12.2020 02:30 pm Gillette Pakistan Limited 17.12.2020 10:15 am Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 17.12.2020 11:00 am Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 18.12.2020 11:00 am Dawood Hercules Corp 18.12.2020 02:30 pm Habib Bank 18.12.2020 12:00 Noon Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 18.12.2020 09:30 am Ghani Global Glass Ltd 21.12.2020 12:30 Noon Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21.12.2020 11:30 am MCB Bank Limited 22.12.2020 11:00 am Thatta Cement Company Ltd 23.12.2020 11:00 am =========================================================

