Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
16 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 16.12.2020 05:00 pm
AGP Limited 16.12.2020 03:00 pm
Engro Corporation Ltd 16.12.2020 02:30 pm
Allied Bank Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am
Asia Insurance 16.12.2020 02:00 pm
The Searle Co. 16.12.2020 12:00 Noon
AGP Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 16.12.2020 11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd 17.12.2020 02:30 pm
Gillette Pakistan Limited 17.12.2020 10:15 am
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 17.12.2020 11:00 am
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 18.12.2020 11:00 am
Dawood Hercules Corp 18.12.2020 02:30 pm
Habib Bank 18.12.2020 12:00 Noon
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 18.12.2020 09:30 am
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 21.12.2020 12:30 Noon
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd 21.12.2020 11:30 am
MCB Bank Limited 22.12.2020 11:00 am
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 23.12.2020 11:00 am
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.