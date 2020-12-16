Trump to receive COVID-19 vaccine as soon as medical team say it's best

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will "absolutely" encourage Americans to take COVID-19 vaccines, and will receive a vaccine himself as soon as his medical team determines it's best, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday.

But the Republican president also wanted to show that vulnerable Americans are the top priority to receive the vaccines, she told reporters at a White House briefing.

McEnany said some career national security staff would have access to vaccines to ensure a continuity of government, along with a "very small group" of senior administration officials for the purpose of instilling public confidence.