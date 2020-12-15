Pakistan
PML-N revolting against democratic system to save corruption: Dr Gill
- The whole nation had rejected the narrative of PML-N leadership against national institutions especially judiciary and armed forces, he said talking to a private news channel.
15 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had revolted against the democratic system to save its corruption.
The whole nation had rejected the narrative of PML-N leadership against national institutions especially judiciary and armed forces, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said the PML-N had done massive corruption during its previous regimes in various projects including motorway, metro-bus and orange line train etcetera.
Dr. Gill said in the past, the PML-N always had come into power through backdoor channels, adding it had not worked for the welfare and development of the country and masses.
Govt decides to hold early Senate elections via ‘open voting’
PML-N revolting against democratic system to save corruption: Dr Gill
Petrol crisis: PM forms committee to review recommendations of commission report
PDM failed to bring 'political revolution', opposition divided on resignations and long march: Qureshi
President approves Anti-Rape Ordinance to expedite trials, ensure stern punishments
40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey
Rise in infections: Hyderabad records highest COVID-19 positivity rate with 22.45 percent
COVID-19 treatment: Pakistan likely to be first to complete ‘immunoglobulin therapy research’
Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sale Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP
Pakistan's LSMI Output Increase 6.6pc in October
Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity
Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments