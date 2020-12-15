PML-N revolting against democratic system to save corruption: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had revolted against the democratic system to save its corruption.

The whole nation had rejected the narrative of PML-N leadership against national institutions especially judiciary and armed forces, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N had done massive corruption during its previous regimes in various projects including motorway, metro-bus and orange line train etcetera.

Dr. Gill said in the past, the PML-N always had come into power through backdoor channels, adding it had not worked for the welfare and development of the country and masses.