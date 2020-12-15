PNSC achieves topline growth in first quarter

ISLAMABAD: Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and slow down in global trade and economy, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has achieved a topline growth of more than 21pc in first quarter Fiscal Year 2020-21.

As per the results unveiled by PNSC, its profitability increased by a massive 73pc as compared to first quarter 2019-20.

The National flag carrier trading under the name of PNSC is engaged in transportation of dry bulk and liquid cargoes globally.

An official told APP that PNSC is committed towards the concept of forging a sustainable healthy environment for all segments of society.

Recent initiatives focus up the preservation and protection of marine environment at sea and within ports.

These initiatives include the switch to low sulphur fuels better coastal air quality, installation of ballast water management system in the entire PNSC fleet to ensure clean coastal water and preservation of indigenous aquatic life forms.