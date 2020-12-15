Kabul's deputy governor killed in a blast in Afghanistan

KABUL: On Tuesday, a bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital city killed the Deputy Governor of Kabul.

According to security officials, a sticky bomb was attached to his car by unknown assailants, leading to his death.

Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor was travelling with his security guards when the blast occurred. Two guards were injured in the blast.

No militant group has made an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

This attack came after the Taliban and the Afghan government's negotiators settled on a suspension of talks till the 5th of January, which sparked concerns that it could lead to a potential escalation of violence across the country, as both parties struggle to reach a clear consensus.