World
Kabul's deputy governor killed in a blast in Afghanistan
- On Tuesday, a bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital city killed the Deputy Governor of Kabul.
- According to security officials, a sticky bomb was attached to his car by unknown assailants, leading to his death.
15 Dec 2020
KABUL: On Tuesday, a bomb attack in Afghanistan's capital city killed the Deputy Governor of Kabul.
According to security officials, a sticky bomb was attached to his car by unknown assailants, leading to his death.
Mahboobullah Mohebi, the deputy governor was travelling with his security guards when the blast occurred. Two guards were injured in the blast.
No militant group has made an immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.
This attack came after the Taliban and the Afghan government's negotiators settled on a suspension of talks till the 5th of January, which sparked concerns that it could lead to a potential escalation of violence across the country, as both parties struggle to reach a clear consensus.
40 percent Pakistanis say they will not get COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available: Survey
Kabul's deputy governor killed in a blast in Afghanistan
Economy Recovers as Cement, Consumer Goods & Cars Sales Rise Amidst COVID Wave: SBP
Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity
Pakistan reports 2,459 new coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on oil tanker at Saudi port in Jeddah
Dense fog blankets Punjab, disrupts road traffic and flight operation
Pakistan close to buying Jan LNG cargoes at rates above spot market
WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas
Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
US Attorney General Barr steps down as Trump election defeat confirmed
US Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack
Read more stories
Comments