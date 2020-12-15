AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz among top PML-N leaders booked for causing damage to Minar-e-Pakistan's sanctity

  • The FIR includes 15 counts of violations, including a violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures and the Sound System Act
  • PHA has imposed a Rs10 million fine on the PDM for damaging the park
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 15 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A case has been registered against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others for causing irreparable damage to national heritage after its Minar-e-Pakistan rally on December 13, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per details, a case has been lodged at Larri Ada police station in Lahore against top PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Mariyum Aurangzeb.

The FIR states that the PDM caused irreparable damage to the sanctity of national heritage, the Minar-e-Pakistan. The FIR includes 15 counts of violations, including a violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures and the Sound System Act.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s Parks and Horticulture Authority has imposed a Rs10 million fine on the Pakistan Democratic Movement for holding its Lahore rally at Minar-e-Pakistan and damaging the park.

The authority said that the iron fences around the park were broken, the grass was uprooted and expensive plants were destroyed during the rally. Different parts of the ground were dug to erect lights. It estimated the losses to be Rs10 million.

The alliance has been given three days to submit the amount otherwise legal action will be taken against it, the authority said.

On December 14, at least two separate cases were registered against the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for breaking into Greater Iqbal Park and holding public rally.

Both the cases were registered at Larri Ada police station on the complaint of security staff of the park. They stated that the PDM leadership and workers broke locks and forcibly entered the park for making arrangements for the public gathering.

