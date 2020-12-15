AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
WB doubles assistance to Ehsaas

APP 15 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Monday told that the World Bank has doubled its assistance to the country's Ehsaas Programme, which would help ensure social safety of maximum deserving people through further expansion of the programme. The prime minister was told this during a meeting with Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishter and Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine, who called on him here.

The World Bank's Country Director describing the Ehsaas Programme as "a flagship programme of social safety" said it was a model for other countries to follow as well. The prime minister directed Special Assistant Dr Sania Nisher to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the expansion of Ehsaas Programme. Najy Benhassine, on this occasion, appreciated the measures taken by the prime minister regarding climate change. He was appreciative of Pakistan's commitment to generating electricity through other environment-friendly and renewable energy sources instead of coal, and described it a very responsible step towards checking the increasing hazardous effects of climate change in the region.

