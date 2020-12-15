Post-arrest bail of Khursheed Shah: SC grants time to respond to questions

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday granted time to the counsel of Opposition Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to respond to the questions raised by the court. A three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the appeals of Khursheed Shah and his son for post-arrest bails. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also filed an application opposing the PPP leader's bail.

According to the NAB, after conducting inquiry and investigation and collecting evidence against him, they have filed a reference against Khursheed Shah in the NAB Court, Sukkur. He was nominated accused No 1 in the Reference No 17/2019 along with 17 others. The petitioner/accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs.1,229,449,803, which are disproportionate to their known sources of income, said the NAB report.

Justice Mushir Alam said that the option of bail was limited in the NAB cases. The larger bench of the apex court had also clarified the principle of bail, he added. Raza Rabbani advocate, representing the PPP MNA Khursheed Shah, said he was unaware of the larger bench's decision. Justice Mushir said it seemed that his team had not assisted him properly.

Justice Yahya Afridi, another member of the bench, asked the counsel to argue in the case only if he could explain Khursheed Shah's assets. He said that Khursheed Shah has accepted his family's properties before the Sindh High Court. He asked the counsel to argue the case on merit, if the PPP leader's assets are according to his known source of income. He asked what the sources of income of Khursheed Shah were when he entered into politics.

Rabbani responded that the PPP MNA had declared his assets in his wealth returns. Justice Afridi said it was not a matter of disclosing properties; it was a matter of sources of income. Rabbani said the FBR had never issued notice to Khursheed Shah regarding his properties. The NAB filed reference by overestimating the value of the assets, he added. He said Khursheed Shah was also investigated in 2001. The NAB found nothing for seven years, and later it closed the investigation, he added.

Justice Afridi said sources of income would reveal through record. Rabbani then requested for time for preparation of questions asked by the bench. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the case for an indefinite time.

