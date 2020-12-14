AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
Masses consistently rejected alliance of eleven political parties: Gill

  • Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, every sector is showing positive indicators and the country on right track of development, he added.
APP 14 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Coordination, Dr. Shahbaz Gill said on Monday that the masses consistently rejected alliance of eleven political parties in Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people had vehemently once again rejected the agenda of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the so called alliance of 11 political parties of opposition, as the masses were now well aware of their politics for vested interest.

SAPM said the people know that, the opposition was trying to use different tactics to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

Adding, the PDM was a group of rejected people as these people were power hungry so they were trying to topple the government but would not succeed in their objectives.

He further said that, due to hectic efforts of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the wheel of national industries is running, national economy is improving, inflation is reducing, exports are increasing and Pakistani currency is strengthening.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, every sector is showing positive indicators and the country on right track of development, he added.

