AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,531 Increased By ▲ 81.89 (1.84%)
BR30 22,839 Increased By ▲ 364.79 (1.62%)
KSE100 43,111 Increased By ▲ 641.04 (1.51%)
KSE30 18,008 Increased By ▲ 278.04 (1.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Long-dated JGBs inch lower ahead of major central bank meetings

  • Trading was subdued as market participants stayed on the sidelines ahead of Fed meeting this week, where policymakers are expected to increase purchases of longer-dated US Treasuries to contain a rise in yields.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Long-dated Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Monday ahead of US and Japan central bank meetings this week.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 152.12, with a trading volume of 11,269 lots, while the 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.010%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.385%, while the 30-year JGB yield edged 1.5 basis points higher to 0.625%.

The two-year JGB, the five-year note and the 40-year bond yields were untraded.

The market reacted little to the Bank of Japan's tankan survey, which showed the mood among big manufacturers improved for the second straight quarter to minus 10 this month from minus 27 in September.

Trading was subdued as market participants stayed on the sidelines ahead of Fed meeting this week, where policymakers are expected to increase purchases of longer-dated US Treasuries to contain a rise in yields.

Back home, traders have already priced in the BOJ's two-day monetary policy meeting later this week, as the central bank is widely expected to keep its current policy unchanged and to extend its special measures in response to the coronavirus, a market participant said.

JGB

Long-dated JGBs inch lower ahead of major central bank meetings

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters