AVN 81.53 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.39%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
CHCC 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.67%)
DCL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
DGKC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.68%)
EFERT 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.31%)
EPCL 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.84%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FFL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.16%)
HASCOL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HBL 133.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.87%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.81%)
PAEL 36.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
PIOC 95.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.64%)
POWER 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
PPL 93.02 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.82%)
PSO 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.72%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TRG 75.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.71%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.77%)
BR100 4,531 Increased By ▲ 81.58 (1.83%)
BR30 22,831 Increased By ▲ 356.74 (1.59%)
KSE100 43,104 Increased By ▲ 634.06 (1.49%)
KSE30 18,005 Increased By ▲ 275.33 (1.55%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea shares fall on surging domestic COVID-19 cases

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,091.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,091.3.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares slid on Monday as worries about the worsening coronavirus situation at home eclipsed hopes for a vaccine-fuelled economic recovery. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.86 points, or 0.28%, at 2,762.20, after rising as high as 0.46% in early trade.

South Korea ordered schools to close from Tuesday in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas as it battles its worst outbreak of coronavirus since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous peak in February.

That offset hopes of a swifter vaccine roll-out and economic recovery after first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States left on trucks and planes early on Sunday.

Foreigners were net sellers of 360.2 billion won ($329.87 million) worth of shares on the main board.

The won ended at 1,091.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% lower than its previous close at 1,090.3.

Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for steps to help exporters hit by the won currency's strength versus the dollar in a rare comment about the foreign exchange market.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,091.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,091.3.

In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 111.69.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 0.984%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.665%.

Coronavirus South Korean shares coronavirus cases benchmark KOSP

South Korea shares fall on surging domestic COVID-19 cases

PDM leadership booked for holding public rally in Greater Iqbal Park

Pakistan to receive $1.5 billion from China to repay Saudi Arabia debt

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business interests, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

Divided Washington debates Covid-19 relief plan as deadline looms

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters