World
Mexico registers 8,608 new coronavirus cases, 249 more deaths
14 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 8,608 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 249 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,250,044 cases and 113,953 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
