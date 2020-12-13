Holder's rearguard action keeps West Indies alive in second Test

WELLINGTON: West Indies captain Jason Holder held off a venomous New Zealand attack as the tourists survived to be 244 for six at stumps Sunday on day three of the second Test in Wellington.

They require a further 85 runs with four wickets remaining to make New Zealand bat again and avoid a second innings defeat.

Against a four-pronged pace attack, rated by the West Indies as "one of the best" in the world and who continued to get bounce and movement off the pitch, the tourists lost seven wickets in the first two sessions but only one after tea as Holder launched into the bowling.

He was not out 60, with eight fours and two sixes, when bad light ended play an hour early.

Joshua da Silva, in his debut Test, was not out 25 with the pair adding an unbeaten 74 for the seventh wicket.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult said they were targeting an early finish on day four with the new ball 14 overs away.

"It's all set up nicely for us tomorrow," he said.

"Hopefully we can scratch out a couple before the new ball and set it up nicely."

"We don't need to go looking to do too much. Keep it nice and simple like we have done throughout the innings and draw the error and I'm pretty confident we can do it."

West Indies opener John Campbell eked out 68 runs in the second innings but said it was hard going in New Zealand conditions where the ball does a lot.

'Tremendous pressure'

"It's difficult. It's one of the best bowling attacks in the world right now in Test cricket and in their own conditions," he said. "When they bowl they put us under tremendous pressure."

New Zealand needed less than five overs at the start of the day to take the remaining two wickets and end the West Indies first innings at 131.

Tim Southee mopped up the tail to finish with five for 32 to go with the five for 34 by Kyle Jamieson, who was not required to bowl on the third morning.

Campbell and Shamarh Brooks put on 89 for the third wicket but just as they looked comfortable the West Indies lost their way losing three wickets for three runs.

Neil Wagner accounted for Brooks (36) and Kyle Jamieson removed Roston Chase for this second duck of the match and bowled Campbell for 68 and the West Indies went to tea at 158 for five.

Despite a chilly breeze, more than 4,700 spectators filled the grass banks at the Basin Reserve waiting for New Zealand to mop up the tail.

But the only wicket to fall in the final session was that of Jermaine Blackwood, bowled by Boult for 20 before the stubborn resistance of Holder and da Silva ensured the Test went into a fourth day.

Boult, unsuccessful in the first innings, has three for 75 while Jamieson's two second innings wickets have given him seven for the match.