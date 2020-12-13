Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

As many as 25 people were injured in a hand grenade attack at Ganjmandi area of Rawalpindi, local media reported on Sunday.

As per rescue officials, the injured persons were transported to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment where three of them are said to be in critical condition.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station.

As rescue officials continued their operations, the site of the blast was cordoned off by Rawalpindi's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The bomb disposal squad and other law enforcement agencies were rushed to the site of the incident.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, who has been in Lahore to monitor security situation during an opposition public meeting in the city, has called report of the grenade blast in Ganjmandi.

He has also issued instructions for providing every possible facility of medical treatment to the injured.