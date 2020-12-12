AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PPP's politics ended due to corruption, double-standards: Haleem Adil Sheikh

  • He said that on the one hand, the PPP leaders are talking about resignation, while on the other hand, a letter has been written to the Election Commission.
APP 12 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh Vice President and Parliamentary party’s leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, in his video statement, on Saturday said that Pakistan Peoples Party - PPP's politics has come to an end due to corruption and double standards.

He said that on the one hand, the PPP leaders are talking about resignation, while on the other hand, a letter has been written to the Election Commission.

The letter seeks permission for holding public meetings in connection with Umerkot, Sanghar, Malir by-election, he noted.

On the one hand, they are going to resign while on the other hand, they are preparing for the elections, Haleem Adil Sheikh added.

Talking about PDM Lahore meeting, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that they were not getting people for their meeting; therefore, the people are being sent from Sindh.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that PPP’s Founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had founded the party in Lahore but now the party’s leadership has failed to get people from there (Lahore).

He said that the PDM has become a movement to spread COVID-19 from Karachi to Lahore then from Lahore to Karachi.

Haleem Adil Shaikh said that if they are well-wishers of the masses, conduct their COVID-19 tests first, so that no COVID-19 affected person be sent or returned.

They had conducted COVID-19 tests in advance for their private programmes, but they do not care about the rest of the people, he said.

Lahore’s meeting will be the last nail in their coffin, Haleem Adil Sheikh said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh

