National COVID positivity surges at 6.59 percent; 2,470 patients critical

  • Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.
APP 12 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID positivity ratio on Saturday was recorded as 6.59 percent where 2,470 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 20.88 percent followed by Peshawar 15.05 percent and Muzaffarabad 11.2 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 8.7 percent, Balochistan 10.48 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 1.23 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 4.27 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 4.12 percent, Punjab 3.87 percent and Sindh had 12.91 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 4.56 percent, Rawalpindi had maximum of 9.94 percent, Faisalabad 2.36 percent, Multan 1.90 percent and Gujranwala 2.80 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 20.88 percent, Hyderabad 8.33 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 15.05 percent, Abbotabad 8.6 percent and Swat had 5.76 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 3.72 percent, in ICT 4.27 percent positivity ratio was prevailing.

In AJK, Mirpur had 7.87 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 11.2 percent and Gilgit had zero percent.

The update also entailed mortality analysis during the prevailing pandemic outbreak as a total of 8,724 deaths were recorded with prevailing fatality rate of 2 percent against the global death rate of 2.24 percent.

It added that as per the gender analysis of the deceased, around 71 percent were males with 76 percent over the age of 50-year.

As many as 72 percent of the perished COVID-19 patients had chronic comorbidities (affected with another disease prior to contracting Coronavirus).

Out of the total died COVID patients 91 percent of the deceased remained hospitalized whereas 58 percent of the hospitalised patients remained on ventilator, it added.

