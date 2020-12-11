AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
PDM's en mass resignations stunt bound to fail like previous attempts for NRO: Shibli

  • Shibli Faraz said if the opposition parties were serious to quit the assemblies en bloc then they should do it in an appropriate manner instead of making mere assertions.
APP 11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the threat of en mass parliamentary resignations hurled by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders was nothing but a political stunt, which was bound to fail like their previous attempts for getting an ‘NRO’ for their corruption cases.

“It is a known fact that they [opposition alliance] are different parties and have different directions. And those who move in different directions can never have a single destination,” he said while addressing a news conference flanked by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

Shibli Faraz said if the opposition parties were serious to quit the assemblies en bloc then they should do it in an appropriate manner instead of making mere assertions. “It is their last tactic, which will fail like the past ones.”

He said after the Financial Action Task Force-related legislation, the 11-parties alliance got convinced that the present government would never give them any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)-like concession and the all of a sudden started making noise about alleged rigging in the last general election.

They started gathering mobs and holding public meetings, besides uttering abusive language to create an environment to pressurize the government for fulfillment of their personal agenda, he added.

The minister said the opposition parties had nothing to do with the common man's welfare as they were following the single agenda of getting the NRO for their corruption, while putting the public lives at risk amid the increasing intensity of the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

