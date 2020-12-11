Pakistan
Bangash reviews work progress on UET Swat
11 Dec 2020
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Friday reviewed progress of ongoing work on University of Engineering and Technology in Swat.
During his visit to Swat he witnessed the measures for starting the educational activities at UET Swat and said that it was an important project of the provincial government and any delay in it would not be tolerated.
He directed to complete the project within stipulated time period and holding classes in the existing facilities and space in the meanwhile.
Project Director Dr. Najib briefed the CM’s aide about the project. University administrative and other staff members were present on the occasion.
