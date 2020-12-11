AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Raw sugar sinks amid risk off sentiment, India export subsidy rumours

  • March raw sugar fell 0.7pc, to 14.56 cents per lb at 1342 GMT, extending the prior session's 2pc loss.
Reuters Updated 11 Dec 2020

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Friday amid risk-off sentiment in the wider markets and renewed rumours of an India export subsidy deal, while London cocoa rallied as sterling sank on fears over a no-deal Brexit.

SUGAR

March raw sugar fell 0.7pc, to 14.56 cents per lb at 1342 GMT, extending the prior session's 2pc loss.

World shares slipped and sterling skidded to its lowest in nearly a month as markets confronted the risk of Britain leaving the European Union without a trade deal.

Dealers said renewed rumours that the Indian government is getting closer to announcing a long-delayed sugar export subsidy were weighing on prices.

One dealer said while sugar remains ultimately rangebound despite its daily gyrations, there is growing talk that agri-commodities will gain next year amid a weakening dollar, inflation, La Nina, and strong Chinese demand.

March white sugar fell 0.7pc to $398.80 tonne.

COCOA

March London cocoa?? rose 3.2pc to 1,782 pounds per tonne? as sterling skidded, making the sterling-priced futures contract cheaper for non-British investors.

March New York cocoa rose 1.8pc to $2,613 a tonne after dipping to its weakest since Nov. 18 on Thursday.

The ruling party in Ghana, the world's second-largest cocoa producer, held a one-seat lead in parliament with one race still to be decided, the election commission said, as the main opposition leader rejected the outcome.

COFFEE

March arabica coffee slipped 0.3pc to $1.2075 per lb, having closed up more than 3pc on Thursday as the Brazilian real surged.

March robusta coffee slipped 0.2pc to $1,348 a tonne.

