Dec 11, 2020
Sports

Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

  • "To be at this level now and competing and beating teams at this level shows the big steps that we have taken as a group.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said his players have made huge strides this season and are ready for any challenge after advancing to the knockout rounds of the Europa League as Group D winners on Thursday.

Goals from Cedric Itten and Ianis Hagi helped Rangers beat Lech Poznan 2-0 in Poland, the Glasgow side finishing two points clear of Benfica with four wins and two draws from six games.

"Our performances over the six games mean we deserve to be in the number one position," Gerrard told reporters.

"I think with a little bit more experience we could have won the six games so I'm immensely proud of the players for the campaign."

The Scottish Premiership leaders, who are now unbeaten in 26 games this season, will be seeded in Monday's last-32 draw, meaning they will avoid the likes of Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

"To be at this level now and competing and beating teams at this level shows the big steps that we have taken as a group.

The challenge now is can we keep building on it?" said Gerrard.

"We are looking forward to the draw on Monday. We will need a bit of luck, of course we will.

"When Europe comes around again in February time we will hopefully have a fit squad. If we do we will be a challenge for whoever we face."

Rangers ready for any challenge, says Gerrard after Europa progress

