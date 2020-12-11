AVN 79.10 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.61%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
CHCC 137.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
DCL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.07%)
EFERT 61.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.66%)
HASCOL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HBL 132.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.84%)
HUBC 80.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
JSCL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.21%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
MLCF 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
OGDC 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.89%)
PAEL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.53%)
PIBTL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
POWER 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.9%)
PSO 201.20 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.7%)
SNGP 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.73%)
STPL 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.17%)
TRG 78.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
UNITY 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,467 Increased By ▲ 39.08 (0.88%)
BR30 22,593 Increased By ▲ 226.16 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,608 Increased By ▲ 302.65 (0.72%)
KSE30 17,789 Increased By ▲ 117.12 (0.66%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mexico's central bank fumes over cash law as affront to its autonomy

  • MORENA denies the bill will encourage money laundering and says it will help poor migrant families disadvantaged by the financial system by making it easier for them to offload cash.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's central bank on Thursday hit back against a draft law moving through Congress, saying the legislation sold as a fillip for migrants jeopardized its independence and could force it to handle the proceeds of drug cartels.

Mexico's Senate on Wednesday passed the bill that would make the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) buy up cash that commercial banks cannot return to the financial system. That, critics say, could mean the bank has to absorb money made by organized crime.

The law must still pass the lower house of Congress. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) crafted the proposal, said it should be respected if it passes both chambers.

The tensions are the latest in a string of ructions that have arisen between Banxico and MORENA and Lopez Obrador on issues ranging from the use of its reserves to economic policy.

Late on Wednesday, Banxico sharply criticized the law, saying it would force the bank to undertake "high risk" operations that could put international reserves at risk and compromise its ability to safeguard the value of the peso.

Investors appeared unimpressed by the initiative.

The peso struggled against the dollar on Thursday after the Senate's approval of the bill, falling by 0.8%.

Members of the Banxico board fired off more broadsides on Thursday, including Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro de Leon, who said in an interview on local radio the legislation was "very unwise" and "undermines the central bank's autonomy."

De Leon called on lower house lawmakers to hold talks with the central bank in a bid to rectify the initiative.

"We have the best disposition to collaborate with Congress, in this case the Lower House, to be able to identify a more appropriate solution that does not put the bank or the fulfillment of its mandate at risk," Diaz de Leon told Reuters.

He added that regulations to prevent illegal money from flowing through the banking system can only do so much.

"Risk can be mitigated, but not eliminated," he said. "This risk would be transferred to the bank."

Meanwhile Gerardo Esquivel, another Banxico board member to sound the alarm over the bill, on Thursday urged people to read a Twitter thread by economist Valeria Moy that flagged the risks of drug traffickers' cash entering the bank's reserves.

MORENA denies the bill will encourage money laundering and says it will help poor migrant families disadvantaged by the financial system by making it easier for them to offload cash.

Critics say that irrespective of the legislation's intentions, it risks pushing the central bank onto a slippery slope of increasing interference from lawmakers.

"This could end up being a Trojan Horse," said Gabriela Siller, an economist at bank Banco Base, arguing the bill could put Banxico in the sights of international financial authorities. "It's an unnecessary risk for the Bank of Mexico."

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Mexico's central bank National Regeneration Movemen

Mexico's central bank fumes over cash law as affront to its autonomy

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters