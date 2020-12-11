AVN 79.18 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.72%)
BOP 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 140.02 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.46%)
DCL 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 110.05 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.72%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.54%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.94%)
HBL 132.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.85%)
HUBC 80.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
MLCF 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.8%)
OGDC 102.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.75%)
PAEL 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.91%)
PIBTL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
PIOC 94.99 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.32%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
PPL 91.39 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.88%)
PSO 201.48 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.84%)
SNGP 44.81 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.86%)
STPL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.45%)
TRG 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,468 Increased By ▲ 40.01 (0.9%)
BR30 22,608 Increased By ▲ 241.13 (1.08%)
KSE100 42,607 Increased By ▲ 301.32 (0.71%)
KSE30 17,785 Increased By ▲ 113.05 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold falls in Asia

Reuters Updated 11 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Gold prices edged lower in Asian trade on Thursday, following a steep sell-off in the previous session, as a breakthrough in long-running US fiscal stimulus negotiations remained elusive. Spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1,835.40 per ounce by 0707 GMT, after falling as much as 2.5% on Wednesday. US gold futures were steady at $1,839.20.

"Gold has struggled as markets are disappointed with the inability of US lawmakers to agree on a fiscal deal they were anticipating," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

Lawmakers in the United States extended federal government funding by a week to give them more time to agree on a coronavirus relief package. But US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they were still looking for a way forward.

"We could be seeing a regime change in gold markets as its correlation to real yields has weakened, due to investors continuing to move into riskier assets, creating a challenging outlook for safe-havens like gold," Shaw said.

Lachlan Shaw Asian Gold Rates Asian Gold Trade

Gold falls in Asia

COVID-19 Pandemic in Developing Countries Conference

Trend Continues; Remittances from Overseas Pakistanis remain above $2bn

Govt takes decision to deal with 'on money' challenge: Additional WHT hikes car prices

Despite historic diversity, Biden faces pressure with cabinet picks

US considers Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

India hits 9.8 million coronavirus cases

US flies two B-52s over Gulf in message for Iran

EU opens path for sanctions against Turkey

EU lawmakers reach deal on online anti-terror rules

ADB says economy 'recovering'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.