Revelations by EU DisinfoLab vindicates Pakistan's position, exposes its detractors: PM

  • Recently the Government of Pakistan provided dossier to the United Nations of India's state terrorism in Pakistan, he added.
11 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the revelations by the European Union’s DisinfoLab on the widespread Indian network of subversive activities vindicated Pakistan's position and exposed its detractors.

“The international community needs to take notice of a rogue Indian regime that now threatens the stability of the global system,” he said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The prime minister said Pakistan had consistently drawn attention of the international community to India's subversive activities to undermine democracies in the region; and export / fund extremism through structures of fake news organizations and "think tanks".

Recently the Government of Pakistan provided dossier to the United Nations of India's state terrorism in Pakistan, he added.

It may be mentioned here that according to a research carried out by EU DisinfoLab and published by a United States-based international media company Politico, the EU Chronicle, a website claiming to deliver "news from the European Union," is the newest iteration of an influence campaign run by an Indian organization called the Srivastava Group.

The purpose of the website appears to be to further Indian interests and malign New Delhi's rivals, including Pakistan and China.

