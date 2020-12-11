AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 11, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of England relaxes coronavirus curbs on bank dividends and bonuses

  • The BoE told Britain's seven biggest lenders in March to suspend dividends and share buy-backs until the end of 2020.
  • Standard Chartered said it welcomed the decision and would consider resuming investor payouts alongside its full-year results in February.
Reuters 11 Dec 2020

LONDON: British banks can resume paying some dividends and bonuses after the Bank of England said they appeared well capitalised and resilient to any further coronavirus crisis fall-out.

The BoE told Britain's seven biggest lenders in March to suspend dividends and share buy-backs until the end of 2020, and to cancel payments of any outstanding 2019 dividends.

It also expected banks and building societies to scrap cash bonuses for senior staff to help maintain capital buffers and continue lending to companies and households.

On Thursday, the BoE said the time had come to relax this advice for lenders including HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest.

Standard Chartered said it welcomed the decision and would consider resuming investor payouts alongside its full-year results in February.

A NatWest spokesperson said its board would make a decision on dividends at the year end. Barclays and HSBC declined to comment, Lloyds was not immediately available for comment.

Any distributions by large banks for this year should be "prudent" and fall within temporary "guardrails" published by the BoE on Thursday.

"In the meantime, for 2021 dividends the PRA (Prudential Regulation Authority) is content for appropriately prudent dividends to be accrued but not paid out and aims to provide a further update ahead of the 2021 half-year results of large UK banks," it said.

Under the guardrail, dividends should not exceed 0.2% of a bank's risk-weighted assets at the end of 2020, or 25% of cumulative profits over 2019 and 2020, after deducting prior shareholder distributions over that period.

Any bank that wants to pay more than under the guardrail, should engage with its supervisors and expect a "high bar" for justifying any exceptions, the BoE said.

Banks should also exercise a high degree of "caution and prudence" in determining the size of any cash bonuses, it added.

Despite the controls, the PRA's move was criticised by campaign groups.

"It is deeply concerning that the Bank of England is pandering to commercial banks and allowing them to prioritise shareholder payouts instead of supporting the Covid-19 recovery," Fran Boait, executive director at Positive Money, said.

There will be stress tests in mid-2021, the PRA said, with bank-by-bank results published at the end of that year.

The PRA said it will move to its standard approach to capital and dividends during 2021, with input from the stress test results.

Bank of England

Bank of England relaxes coronavirus curbs on bank dividends and bonuses

Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters