World
Russia records 30.3pc more deaths in October yr/yr
- Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126.
10 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia recorded 205,456 deaths in October, up 30.3pc on the same month last year, of which 22,571 were suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, data from state statistics service Rosstat showed on Thursday.
The coronavirus was the main cause of death in 13,896 cases, up from 5,199 a month earlier, Rosstat said.
