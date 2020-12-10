AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.18 (0.46%)
BR30 22,367 Increased By ▲ 91.22 (0.41%)
KSE100 42,306 Increased By ▲ 101.81 (0.24%)
KSE30 17,672 Decreased By ▼ -19.43 (-0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM asks opposition to postpone gatherings as hospitals reach 40pc occupancy

  • He made it clear that the opposition’s public gatherings would make no difference for the government rather it was tantamount to playing with the people’s lives.
APP 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appealed to the opposition parties to postpone their public gatherings for the sake of people’s lives as COVID-19 patients had already occupied 40 percent of the country’s hospital capacity.

“In Multan, 64 percent of hospital beds are full, 40 percent in Peshawar, 50 percent in Islamabad. At an average, 40 percent of the country’s hospitals are under occupancy,” the prime minister said here in a media briefing after chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19.

He made it clear that the opposition’s public gatherings would make no difference for the government rather it was tantamount to playing with the people’s lives.

He viewed that the public gatherings would do nothing but to enhance the chances of spreading virus when the pressure at healthcare system including doctors and nurses was already on rise.

He said the opposition parties could hold gatherings after two or three months for the sake of people’s lives for what the government had already closed down educational institutions, indoor wedding ceremonies and dining at restaurants.

The prime minister said amid the opposition’s public gatherings, it was difficult for the government to justify the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing on other sectors like businesses and mosques.

The enforcement of SOPs during the second wave, he added, was already a challenge across the world as the people were resisting their governments' decisions.

He said during the first wave, Pakistan had successfully navigated because the people had taken the precautions as a nation and observed discipline.

England and California were again under lockdown, and Pakistan could avert any worst scenario just by adhering to the precautions, he stressed.

The prime minister said the indoor gatherings during winter increased the chances of virus spread and any violation of the SOPs would put hospitals under immense pressure to make the country face difficult time.

He said Pakistanis, as nation would have to take precautions with use of face mask above all.

India, he added, had faced around 150,000 deaths and around 400 people were dying daily in Iran. “(Therefore) We will have to assist ourselves if we need Allah’s assistance,” he remarked.

Imran Khan

PM asks opposition to postpone gatherings as hospitals reach 40pc occupancy

Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally

Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules

India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters