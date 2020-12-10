12,901 citizens fined for not wearing masks, 6 banks among 1800 shops sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administration Thursday continued efforts to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and fined over 12,901 citizens for not wearing face masks and sealed six banks and 1800 shops in the city.

According to the office of the Deputy Commissioner the district administration has launched a week-long awareness drive on observance of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) visited BRT terminals and fined 277 citizens for not wearing face masks. Similarly 624 persons were fined in different bazaars and markets.

The teams of district administration visited all main bazaars, markets, and public places and fined over 1200 drivers of public and private vehicles and sealed four commercial plazas on Ashraf road.

The DC warned of a mega crackdown in case the violation would continue.

He appealed to traders and public to avoid crowds in markets and public places and strictly observe SOPs to avoid further spread of coronavirus infection.