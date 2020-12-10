Markets
Kenyan shilling holds steady due to lower demand for dollars
- At 0817 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.40/111.60 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close.
10 Dec 2020
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling held steady on Thursday due to subdued demand for hard currency, traders said.
At 0817 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 111.40/111.60 per dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close.
Opposition's rallies pose threat to people's lives, makes no difference to govt: PM
Kenyan shilling holds steady due to lower demand for dollars
Pakistan condemns India's 'false propaganda campaign’ to defame it internationally
Global tech firms seek PM's assistance for critical changes to new social media rules
India's 15-year-old disinformation, influence operation against Pakistan exposed
An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook
DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients
CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack
Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit
India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi
Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement
Read more stories
Comments