Greek September unemployment at +16.1pc from revised +16.5pc in August
- Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 746,951 people, with those aged up to 24 the hardest hit.
10 Dec 2020
ATHENS: Greece's jobless rate eased to 16.1pc in September from a downwardly revised 16.5pc in the previous month, data from the country's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.
Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 746,951 people, with those aged up to 24 the hardest hit.
