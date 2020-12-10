AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
COVID patients crosses 46000, 56 more died on Wednesday

  • The total 56 corona patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives, out of them 51 in hospitals while five died out of hospital due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
APP 10 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: As many as 56 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives during the last 24 hours across the country out of which 36 were on ventilators.

However, most deaths were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total 56 corona patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives, out of them 51 in hospitals while five died out of hospital due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 46,376 as 3138 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, while 357 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied.

The percentage of occupied vents in the four major areas is Islamabad 48%, Peshawar 38% and in Lahore 36%.

Similarly, the percentage of occupied oxygen beds in the four major areas was, Islamabad 61%, Rawalpindi 55%, Peshawar 51% and Multan 48%.

Some 40,202 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,582 in Sindh, 15,405 in Punjab, 4,690 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,888 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 527 in Balochistan, 412 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 698 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 374,301 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 429,280 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,517, Balochistan 17,604, GB 4,765, ICT 33,695, KP 50,762, Punjab 125,250 and Sindh 189, 687.

About 8,603 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,099 in Sindh, 15 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Wednesday, while 3,265 in Punjab, 21 of them died in hospital while two out of Hospital on Wednesday, 1,439 in KP out of them 10 died in hospital on Wednesday, 348 in ICT out of which three died in hospital on Wednesday, 171 in Balochistan with one died in Hospital on Wednesday, 98 in GB and 183 in AJK, one of them died in hospital on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,906,146 tests had been conducted, while 613 hospitals allocated with covid facilities with 3,170 patients admitted across the country.

