AVN 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
DGKC 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.29%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.29%)
FCCL 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HASCOL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
HBL 133.61 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.09%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.98%)
KAPCO 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.84%)
OGDC 101.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.92%)
PIBTL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.34%)
PIOC 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.79%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.32%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (4.4%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (4.84%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,417 Increased By ▲ 9.38 (0.21%)
BR30 22,240 Decreased By ▼ -35.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,339 Increased By ▲ 134.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,680 Decreased By ▼ -10.92 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares snap seven-day rally as tensions with China escalate

  • Shares of travel-related firms such as Qantas Airways and Sydney Airport Holdings declined after UK and US health regulators issued allergy warning on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

Australian shares snapped a seven-day rally on Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the red, as a fall in global equities overnight coupled with geopolitical tensions with China weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to close at 6,683.1, after adding nearly 5% in the last seven sessions.

Tensions between Australia and China escalated further after Beijing said it would temporarily impose anti-subsidy fees on some Australian wine imports from Dec. 11.

Meanwhile, sources said Australia was seeking to boost demand for its cotton from countries such as Vietnam as tensions with China threaten to leave Canberra with large stockpiles.

"The market is due to have a breather and the increased tariff additions by China and the restrictions on some of our exports has been a catalyst for this decline," said Doug James, senior client advisor at Novus Capital.

Troubled winemaker Treasury Wine Estates fell over 2%.

Analysts also warned that restrictions by China on more Australian products could be seen in the coming days.

"The way the geopolitics is playing out, we can expect more Australian products going to China to be taxed on to," said Mathan Somasundaram, market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

Among the sectors, gold stocks fell the most, losing nearly 4% following a steep sell-off in bullion prices on Wednesday, as a breakthrough in US fiscal stimulus negotiations remained elusive.

The mining sub-index snapped a seven-day rally to fall 0.8%, dragged down by gold miners.

Shares of travel-related firms such as Qantas Airways and Sydney Airport Holdings declined after UK and US health regulators issued allergy warning on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Appen Ltd was the top loser on the benchmark, shedding 12%, after the artificial intelligence firm trimmed its earnings forecast.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% following three straight sessions of gains.

China australia Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

Australia shares snap seven-day rally as tensions with China escalate

An antitrust lawsuit in US calls for the breakup of Facebook

DRAP cuts price of drug being used to treat COVID-19 patients

CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters