AVN 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
DGKC 108.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
EFERT 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
EPCL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.34%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
HBL 133.65 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.05%)
HUBC 79.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-4.94%)
HUMNL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.4%)
KAPCO 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.34%)
MLCF 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.74%)
OGDC 101.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.26%)
PIOC 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 89.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
PSO 199.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.95%)
STPL 19.86 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.86%)
TRG 78.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.57%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.4%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By ▲ 20.82 (0.47%)
BR30 22,310 Increased By ▲ 34.7 (0.16%)
KSE100 42,414 Increased By ▲ 210.13 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,728 Increased By ▲ 36.42 (0.21%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ghana president Akufo-Addo promises economic boost after election win

  • "There has been a lot of contentions and tensions from both the NPP and the NDC. But I am glad it has ended in peace," said voter Amadu Salisu.
Reuters 10 Dec 2020

ACCRA: Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has won a second four-year term in office, the election commission said on Wednesday, following a tightly contested vote that was tainted by violence in which five people died.

Akufo-Addo fended off a hard-fought challenge from his predecessor winning 51.59% of the vote against old rival John Mahama with 47.37%. Mahama's party said it rejected the results, calling the election "flawed" and "discredited."

Akufo-Addo has promised to implement a $17 billion programme to boost growth in one of West Africa's largest economies.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the price of oil and cocoa exports this year, resulting in the first quarterly contraction in nearly 40 years for Ghana, one of Africa's largest gold producers.

He will be under pressure to rein in government spending that has pushed the debt-to-GDP ratio past 70% and prompted warnings from the International Monetary Fund.

"My immediate task is to continue the process of reversing the effect COVID-19 might have had on our economy and our lives and put the nation on course for a full economic recovery and development," Akufo-Addo said.

Supporters danced, screamed and waved flags at a conference hall in the capital Accra.

"There has been a lot of contentions and tensions from both the NPP and the NDC. But I am glad it has ended in peace," said voter Amadu Salisu.

The Ghanaian Police Service said it had recorded over 60 incidents of violence since the morning of the election, resulting in five deaths and marring Ghana's recent track record of mostly peaceful elections.

A European Union observer mission said the vote was well organised but "unregulated political finance, misuse of state resources and numerous instances of vote-buying resulted in an unlevel playing field."

John Mahama coronavirus pandemic, Nana Akufo Addo

Ghana president Akufo-Addo promises economic boost after election win

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Cabinet committees to be reconstituted?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters