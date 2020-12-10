AVN 77.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.44%)
Over 20mn mobile devices locally manufactured in Pakistan since 2019

Ali Ahmed 10 Dec 2020

Pakistan has locally produced over 20 million mobile devices since 2019 with over 1.5 million 4G smartphones, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

PTA said that the successful execution of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS)has led to the establishment of 29 local assembly facilities. It said that the implementation of DIRBS has been the catalyst for local mobile devices manufacturing, providing level playing field to local manufacturers. It has also unleashed potential for placing Pakistan on the map of global mobile devices exporters.

It informed that since the implementation of PTA DIRBS, the import of mobile devices via legal channels has increased from 17.2 Million in 2018 to 28.02 Million in 2019 (63% increase). In 2020, 32.83 million devices have so far been imported.

PTA has blocked 175 thousand devices’ IMEI reported as stolen through DIRBS. The system has also identified and blocked 24.3 Million fake/replica mobile devices and 657,645 IMEIs which were cloned/duplicated.

Furthermore, through DIRBS, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected a total of PKR 90 Billion in custom duties during Jan 2019 to Nov 2020 on formal imports. This is PKR 68 Billion more than custom duties collected in 2018 i.e. PKR 22Billion (309% increase). Moreover, DIRBS has also enabled PKR 9 Billion revenue collection under individual category during the period from 15 January 2019 to 3 Dec 2020.

