AVN 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.75%)
BOP 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.59%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.08%)
DGKC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
EFERT 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.04%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
HBL 133.60 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.02%)
HUBC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.19 (-4.98%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.02%)
KAPCO 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
MLCF 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.58%)
OGDC 101.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
PAEL 35.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
PIBTL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
PIOC 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PSO 199.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
STPL 19.86 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.86%)
TRG 78.41 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.55%)
UNITY 28.47 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.32%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,427 Increased By ▲ 19.88 (0.45%)
BR30 22,302 Increased By ▲ 26.31 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,421 Increased By ▲ 217.18 (0.51%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 38.85 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 10, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19, polio eradication

  • PM acknowledged the Foundation’s continued support for the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistan’s population.
  • Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic while stimulating economic growth.
Aisha Mahmood 10 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a telephone call, the PM underscored the government’s commitment to combat the second wave of COVID-19 through 'smart lockdowns' aimed at saving people from dying from the virus and hunger.

Noting the surge in COVID-19 cases, the PM said that the implementation of SOPs is more challenging during the second wave. He also commended the Gates Foundation’s strong 'advocacy for the provision of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all developing countries'.

"The Prime Minister acknowledged the Gates foundation's continued support of the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistan’s population benefit from its expertise in health, nutrition, and financial inclusion," a statement by the PM Office said.

Coronavirus Bill Gates PM Imran Khan polio eradication

PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19, polio eradication

Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

India's 15-year-old disinformation operation against Pakistan exposed

Saudi prince asks US court to dismiss 'assassination' lawsuit

India could launch false flag operation against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems: Qureshi

Mnuchin says COVID aid checks would spur more jobs than unemployment supplement

Two Pak Army soldiers martyred due to India's unprovoked firing across LoC: DG ISPR

Push to modernise takes toll on Kabul's historical homes

Poverty alleviation, inclusive development through revival of industrialization: PM advocates making wealth creation journey

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon nominee Austin, amid concerns over recent Army service

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters