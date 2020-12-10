PM Imran, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19, polio eradication

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives of eradicating polio and combating the coronavirus pandemic.

In a telephone call, the PM underscored the government’s commitment to combat the second wave of COVID-19 through 'smart lockdowns' aimed at saving people from dying from the virus and hunger.

Noting the surge in COVID-19 cases, the PM said that the implementation of SOPs is more challenging during the second wave. He also commended the Gates Foundation’s strong 'advocacy for the provision of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all developing countries'.

"The Prime Minister acknowledged the Gates foundation's continued support of the Ehsaas Programme, which would help the most vulnerable segments of Pakistan’s population benefit from its expertise in health, nutrition, and financial inclusion," a statement by the PM Office said.