Dec 10, 2020
Pakistan Army put on high alert amid threat of Indian attack

  • In order to divert the international community's attention from the ongoing farmers’ protest, along with other internal issues, India is planning a 'false flag operation.
  • Last year in February, India had tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan but failed.
Aisha Mahmood 10 Dec 2020

Pakistan has put its army on high alert amid a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistan’s territory.

Facing defeat in Ladakh and Dokalam, India was preparing to launch another attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and across the Working Boundary at Pulwama, sources told DAWN.

The official said that in order to divert the international community's attention from the ongoing farmers’ protest, along with other internal issues, India is planning a 'false flag operation.

“India may at any time repeat a Pulwama-like drama to divert attention from the internal problems and was planning an action along the LoC and Working Boundary,” the official said.

Last year in February, India had tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan but was unsuccessful in its attempt. During India's violation of Pakistani airspace, Pakistan Air Force shot down two of two of India's planes and also arrested Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.

On Wednesday, Indian troops initiated a ceasefire violation in Kuiratta Sector along the LoC which resulted in the martyrdom of two soldiers, Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Zaroof.

