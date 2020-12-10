TCP completes imports of 0.5 million MT of wheat

KARACHI: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has completed import of over 0.5 million metric tonnes of wheat to meet the domestic demand. In pursuance of the federal government directives, the TCP is importing wheat from worldwide sources to avoid shortage in the domestic market. Pakistan's wheat crop output was less than 25 million as against demand of 27 million tonnes during the last season that compelled the government to import commodity for local consumption.

Under TCP's wheat import operation, two more shipments of 119,000 metric tonnes of imported wheat arrived at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Wednesday. A ship MV STAR CLEO, carrying some 53,061 metric tonnes of wheat arrived and berthed at KPT on Wednesday morning. While, another vessel namely MV CIC EPOS, carrying some 66,000 metric tonnes wheat reached Karachi on Wednesday evening.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020