Teli funeral prayers to be offered today

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of Late Siraj Kassam Teli, Chairman Businessmen Group, Former President KCCI & Director Pakistan Beverage Limited (PEPSI COLA), who passed away in Dubai on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest, will be offered at Masjid e Saheem, Cantonment Board, Khayaban e Rahat, Phase-6 DHA at 10am Thursday, 10th of December 2020.

Family and friends sources have confirmed that arrangements have been made for the funeral prayers on Thursday morning soon after the arrival of body from Dubai in early morning on the same day. Teli was staying in the United Arab Emirates for almost a month, he was admitted to a Dubai hospital on complaints of chest pain where he breathed his last during treatment. Born in Karachi in May 1953, Teli graduated from the Government College of Commerce and Economics in 1974. He had been actively involved in business politics since the late 1970s.

Business and industrial community have termed Teli demise as a huge loss coming at a time when Pakistan is finally heading in the right direction. He will always be remembered for his outstanding services to Karachi and in bringing relief to the Business Community of Karachi and Pakistan.

They said that Siraj Sahib was an honest, straightforward and a blunt leader who never used to mince his words and was never afraid of speaking the truth. United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in Chief S M Muneer, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, Secretary General Zubair Tufail, Chairman UBG Sindh Khalid Tawab, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Gulzar Feroze, Abdul Sami Khan, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Ikhtiar Baig, Mumtaz Sheikh, Tariq Haleem, Hanif Gohar, Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Noor Ahmed Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Shabnam Zafar, Naveed Bukhari, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Ahmed Chinoy, Ikram Rajput and other UBG members have expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow on sad demise of Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Siraj Kasam Teli.

While expressing condolences to the members of bereaved family, prayed that may Almighty Allah places the departed soul in heaven and grants courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The UBG leaders paid homage to Siraj Kasam Teli, saying that he was a true and fearless man and that he had created a new way of thinking in trade politics at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Muhammad Hanif Lakhany, Sr. Vice Chairman Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Vice Chairman, Muhammad Usman, former Central Chairman, Khurshid A Shaikh, former Central Chairman, M Aslam Moten, former Zonal Vice Chairman, Danish Hanif, former Chairman, Khurram Bharara, former Vice Chairman, M Shafi (Babu Bhai) & all Seniors of PYMA, have expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of prominent industrialist Siraj Kassam Teli.

They pray to almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength & fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Patron Zubair Motiwala, President Abdul Hadi, Senior Vice President Riaz Uddin, Vice President Abdul Kadir Bilwani and Members of the Executive Committee of SITE Association of Industry have expressed deep sorrow & grief over the sad demise of the great leader of the Business Community Siraj Kassam Teli. He was a former Chairman of SITE Association of Industry and crowned as Patron-in-Chief for life.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength & fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Recalling the sweet memories and selfless services rendered by Siraj Teli for the people of Karachi in general and for the business community in particular, President Abdul Hadi said that he was a courageous person who voiced the grievances of the people of Karachi at all platforms without fear.

Patron Zubair Motiwala paid glowing tributes to Siraj Teli for leading the business community for so many years. In his condolence message Motiwala said that the sad and untimely demise of our great leader Teli is indeed a great loss and most shocking news for the business community.

President EFP, Ismail Suttar, expressed sincerest condolences to the family of former President of Karachi Chambers of Commerce (KCCI), Sitara-e-Imtiaz recipient and industrial champion, Siraj Kassam Teli, on his sad passing away on 08 December 2020.

Ismail Suttar recalled that Siraj was an honest, straightforward and a blunt leader who never used to mince his words and was never afraid of speaking the truth. Teli will forever be remembered.

Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President of EFP, said that Teli was a bond between stakeholders of Karachi and a beacon of hope for destitute states that Karachi has been in the past decade.

Chairman BMGs Siraj Kassam Teli passing away is an irreparable loss to the nation, said Ateeq Ur Rehman (Former Chairman, Banking & Insurance, KCCI). Ateeq said he was a patriot Pakistani, a true Karachitte and a beacon of hope for Karachittes, who always raised voice and made efforts for the betterment of Karachi's Infrastructure and particularly in resolving issues of the Business Community.

Siraj Bhai was a bold, brave and determined leader with astounding and incredible leadership qualities. His valuable contribution in the Economic Development of Pakistan is remarkable and admirable. He was a distinguished and prominent philanthropist with enormous contribution towards humanitarian causes for the deprived and marginalised. May Allah Rest his Soul in Peace and award him the best place in Jannah.

Shamim A Firpo, Chairman Firpo Group of Companies and former President KCCI, expressed his sincerest condolences to the family of Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former President of KCCI, Sitara-e- Imtiaz recipient and a business tycoon Late Siraj Kassam Teli.

He said that I have lost a true friend and a brother and a business icon. He feels deeply grieved by his unexpected demise. He prays Allah Subhanahu Ta'ala to bless and comfort his family during this difficult time and give them strength to bear this irreparable loss. He also prays for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

