Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
10 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Agritech Ltd. 10.12.2020 10:00 am
TPL Insurance 10.12.2020 02:00 pm
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 11.12.2020 10:00 am
Sardar Chemical Industries 11.12.2020 03:30 pm
Engro Corporation 14.12.2020 02:30 pm
Faysal Bank 14.12.2020 11:00 am
System Ltd. 14.12.2020 05:00 pm
Fauji Foods 15.12.2020 10:30 am
United Bank 15.12.2020 03:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.