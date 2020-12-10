KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Agritech Ltd. 10.12.2020 10:00 am TPL Insurance 10.12.2020 02:00 pm Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 11.12.2020 10:00 am Sardar Chemical Industries 11.12.2020 03:30 pm Engro Corporation 14.12.2020 02:30 pm Faysal Bank 14.12.2020 11:00 am System Ltd. 14.12.2020 05:00 pm Fauji Foods 15.12.2020 10:30 am United Bank 15.12.2020 03:00 pm Allied Bank Ltd. 16.12.2020 11:00 am =========================================================

